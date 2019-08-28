WWE SmackDown Results August 27th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.97K // 28 Aug 2019, 07:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Roman Reigns was backstage before the show started and was stopped by Kayla Braxton. She asked him about Daniel Bryan and Rowan and he said he has something to say - but it was better to save it for the ring.

The show kicked off with Kofi Kingston and he offered Randy a shot at the WWE Championship because all he ever wanted to do was prove he was a worthy champ. Randy appeared on the Titantron and threatened Kofi's family who were staying in the same hotel as him.

Kofi ran backstage and relentlessly assaulted Orton. He slammed his head against the wall but Orton placed him on a table and started punching him. He hit a draping DDT onto the floor, slowing things down, said "Stupid" three times before being escorted back, while the officials tended to Kingston.

Segment rating: B

Still backstage, Big E announced that he would compete in a match with Randy Orton later in the night.

"I can assure you that @TrueKofi will be ready to compete at #WWEClash of Champions, but after tonight, I can't say the same for @RandyOrton." - a very serious, and very focused, @WWEBigE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/RNFeANpiMm — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019

Ali vs. Buddy Murphy - King of the Ring: Round 1

Advertisement

Ali got the early offense but Murphy nearly finished him with a jumping knee, but it was not enough. Ali was in control after the break and things had slowed down a bit. He rolled into Murphy but the Aussie superstar threw him out of the ring. Ali was caught in an over-the-top rope dive.

Ali hit a reverse hurricanrana but it was not enough to put him away. Buddy Murphy hit the brainbuster and got a set of offense in but that wasn't enough to put Ali away. Ali countered him and Murphy fell face-first. He quickly capitalized with a 450 splash and got the win.

Result: Ali def. Buddy Murphy

Match rating: A

Bayley and Ember Moon were backstage and Lacey Evans cahllenged the champ to a match later in the night.

1 / 4 NEXT