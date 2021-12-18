×
SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroyed; Top Champions pinned

The night didn&#039;t go down as planned for Roman Reigns
Modified Dec 18, 2021 08:53 AM IST
SmackDown kicked off with a recap of last week's interaction between Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman was backstage waiting for Roman Reigns to return while we headed for a tag team match in the ring.

Toni Storm & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte & Shotzi on SmackDown

Shotzi and Toni started the match and Banks got the early tag with her team in control of the match.

Sasha tried for an early pin before Charlotte came in and cleared the ring. Storm tagged in and hit a judo throw as we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back from the break, Shotzi got a big forearm and tagged Charlotte in who got a spinning backbreaker on Banks. Charlotte hit an Exploder suplex and blocked the backstabber before taking a crossbody off a counter.

Banks was sent outside before Storm tagged in and hit a crossbody of her own before rolling up Flair in a sudden pin attempt for the win.

Result: Toni Storm & Sasha Banks def. Charlotte & Shotzi

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Woods was in the middle of his kingly duties when The Usos showed up. They argued about who would win their matches tonight and at Day 1 before SmackDown moved on.

Natalya was backstage and said that Xia Li was a nobody and that the next time she tried to attack Nattie, the veteran would take her out.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder & Shanky on SmackDown

Erik took a beating from Shanky as the match began and a chop to the chest and a clothesline sent him down for the near fall. Mahal got the tag and Erik was caught in their corner as Jinder drove him into the turnbuckles.

The Vikings made the tag and tossed Jinder outside before Erik drove Ivar into Shanky in the corner. Shanky was down and Ivar hit a big splash before picking up the win!

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Jinder & Shanky

Grade: C

