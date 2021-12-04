SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar plays big role in Universal Title match; Charlotte Flair embarrassed

Brock Lesnar kicked off SmackDown and said he had his eyes on the Universal Championship. Sami Zayn interrupted Brock to remind him that he was the No.1 Contender for the Universal Title.

Sami said he would face Roman at WWE Day 1 and would give Brock the first shot at the title if he won.

Lesnar insisted that Zayn should face Roman for the Title tonight and Sami was too scared to say no to the Beast Incarnate.

Backstage after a break on SmackDown, Sami tried to tell Sonya Deville to tell Brock that the Universal Title Match was impossible to book for tonight. But when Lesnar showed up, Sonya went ahead and booked the match for tonight.

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Baszler went for an early Khirifuda Clutch but Sasha got out of it. Banks got an arm drag before sending Baszler into the apron outside off a counter. Banks got a Meteora on the outside for a near fall.

After a break on SmackDown, Baszler got a near fall off a knee strike in the corner. Banks slapped Baszler after Shayna taunted her and caught her with a kick before hitting the double stomp in the corner.

Banks was caught in the Khirifuda Clutch but she managed to reverse it into the Banks Statement.

Sasha rolled Baszler up before she could hit her finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Adam Pearce told Sonya that he would be gone for the night and left her in charge, possibly due to the return of Brock. Drew was looking for Pearce to ask about why he was not included in the Battle Royale last week and Sonya told him he would have to wait.

