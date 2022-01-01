×
WWE SmackDown NYE Special: Becky Lynch makes special appearance; Brock Lesnar steals the #1 spot

2021 was quite the year for WWE!
Modified Jan 01, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Listicle

The year-end recap of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Becky Lynch showed up to see us off with the first highlight reel of the night, the SummerSlam match between RAW tag champs AJ Styles and Omos vs. RK-Bro.

THIS SHOW JUST GOT BIG TIME#SmackDown @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/iSj2J0A3VS

#10. RK-Bro defeat AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam (August 21, 2021)

Randy Orton and Riddle picked up the RAW tag team titles for the first time at SummerSlam and it was quite the match.

#9. Logan Paul gets knocked out at WrestleMania (April 11, 2021)

Remember when @LoganPaul got stunned at #WrestleMania by @FightOwensFight?! https://t.co/K1P768qxls

Youtube celebrity Logan Paul showed up for WrestleMania back in April alongside Sami Zayn during his match with Kevin Owens. Paul ended up in the ring, post-match, and turned on Zayn before Owens hit him with the stunner to knock him out.

#8. Bobby Lashley beats Goldberg at SummerSlam (August 21, 2021)

.@fightbobby sent a message at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/6HRYmosV86

In the second clip on this list from SummerSlam this year, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had quite the face-off in August. Lashley picked up the win after Goldberg hurt his knee in the match and was unable to stand up but The All Mighty attacked him with a chair after the match was called.

#7 Charlotte Flair picks up the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam (August 21, 2021)

.@MsCharlotteWWE did whatever it took to get back the #WWERaw Women’s Title at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/uAE0hkSs4W

Charlotte took on Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in the RAW Women's title match at SummerSlam and walked away with the title after locking in a Figure-Four leglock on Nikki.

#6. Bad Bunny debuts at WrestleMania (April 10, 2021)

🎶Estoy en mi peak ('toy en mi peak)Soy un rey, campeón, Booker T🎶@sanbenito #SmackDown https://t.co/xzYNsYmJDA

Popular recording artist Bad Bunny showed up around WrestleMania to promote his song about Booker T and joined Damian Priest in a match against The Miz & Morrison. Bunny hit a big dive to the outside and picked up the win on the biggest show of them all.

