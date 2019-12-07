WWE SmackDown Results December 6th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Wyatt and Corbin made things personal tonight!

The Miz kicked off SmackDown and said that since last week, Daniel Bryan was nowhere to be seen. He said that he will get to the bottom of it before Bray Wyatt came on the Titantron and said that Bryan was with 'him', referring to the Fiend.

Wyatt then threatened Miz's family and Mike rushed out to call his wife Maryse to tell her that she should lock all doors and windows and that he was coming home immediately.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose

Bliss' return match ended in an easy win

Mandy was dominating the match but Bliss was able to come back into the match after stopping Mandy and taking her out. She stomped on the back of Mandy's head and then was almost pinned when Sonya caused a distraction. Sonya Deville was taken out with a CrossBody from Nikki Cross.

In the ring, Alexa kicked out an then took her down face-first into the ring before hitting the Twisted Bliss for the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Mandy Rose

Match rating: B

Drake Maverick was hitting Dana Brooke before it was revealed that she was going to go out with Batista soon. Maverick asked what Batista has that the doesn't have and Elias crashed the party, singing a song in reply.

After being taunted for a while, Maverick slapped Elias before going out to the ring to rant about him. Elias came out too and threw him around the ring before spanking him and letting Brooke pin him with one leg.

Segment rating: B

The Miz was backstage when he saw a room with a red light and went to investigate. There was a picture of Miz's family with blood on it and when Miz was focusing on it, Wyatt came and took him down from behind with the Sister Abigail.

