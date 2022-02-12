SmackDown Results: Mr.McMahon bans WWE official from ringside; Top Champion laid out

Sonya Deville was out to kick off SmackDown and said that because of the attack on her last week, she wanted to fine Ronda Rousey $100,000 and suspend her for the near future.

Adam Pierce walked out and asked her to check her email, saying that Mr. McMahon declined her request to suspend Rousey.

Vince also asked Deville not to interfere with Naomi's title match against Charlotte tonight, and doing so would jeopardize her job. Naomi came out and said that there were no restrictions about her hurting Sonya and slapped the WWE official before walking out.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 11th, 2022): The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

Garza and Big E kicked off the match on the show, and Kofi was tagged in early after Big E got a near fall. Kofi was isolated in the ring, and Humberto was tagged in before Kingston slid outside and took Carrillo down on the apron, allowing Big E to hit the splash.

Garza was sent outside, too, before Big E helped Kofi hit a dive over the ropes on the Lotharios. Back on the blue brand after a break, Big E got a Belly to Belly suplex before Kofi came in with an axhandle on Garza before tossing him outside.

Kofi and Big E hit their combined finisher on Humberto in the corner, but Garza broke up the pin. Kofi reversed a move from Carrillo and sent him outside before Garza rolled him up for a sudden pinfall.

Result: Los Lotharios def. The New Day

Grade: B

The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders and taunted them backstage as the show continued.

Roman Reigns was set to go on a live interview, next on the show, to address the challenge from Goldberg.

