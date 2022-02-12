×
Create
Notifications

SmackDown Results: Mr.McMahon bans WWE official from ringside; Top Champion laid out

We got a hard-hitting main event that ended in chaos on tonight&#039;s episode of SmackDown
We got a hard-hitting main event that ended in chaos on tonight's episode of SmackDown
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 12, 2022 09:20 AM IST
Listicle

Sonya Deville was out to kick off SmackDown and said that because of the attack on her last week, she wanted to fine Ronda Rousey $100,000 and suspend her for the near future.

Adam Pierce walked out and asked her to check her email, saying that Mr. McMahon declined her request to suspend Rousey.

Vote now
Male nominees
Adam Pearce just delivered @SonyaDevilleWWE some rough news. @ScrapDaddyAP | #SmackDown https://t.co/gCS27aHjAc

Vince also asked Deville not to interfere with Naomi's title match against Charlotte tonight, and doing so would jeopardize her job. Naomi came out and said that there were no restrictions about her hurting Sonya and slapped the WWE official before walking out.

👋💥#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE https://t.co/niIwkJBVCw

WWE SmackDown Results (February 11th, 2022): The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

It's ALL @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi in this tag team battle on #SmackDown! https://t.co/rc4NhSKlI3

Garza and Big E kicked off the match on the show, and Kofi was tagged in early after Big E got a near fall. Kofi was isolated in the ring, and Humberto was tagged in before Kingston slid outside and took Carrillo down on the apron, allowing Big E to hit the splash.

Big E being Big E! 🤷‍♂️@WWEBigE | #SmackDown https://t.co/w4zpP7GrpJ

Garza was sent outside, too, before Big E helped Kofi hit a dive over the ropes on the Lotharios. Back on the blue brand after a break, Big E got a Belly to Belly suplex before Kofi came in with an axhandle on Garza before tossing him outside.

.@TrueKofi just FLATTENED @humberto_wwe!#SmackDown @WWEBigE https://t.co/EFWzLh551a

Kofi and Big E hit their combined finisher on Humberto in the corner, but Garza broke up the pin. Kofi reversed a move from Carrillo and sent him outside before Garza rolled him up for a sudden pinfall.

Result: Los Lotharios def. The New Day

What a win for The Lethal Lovers, #LosLotharios! 😮#SmackDown @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe https://t.co/dxH6Ruqj0q

Grade: B

The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders and taunted them backstage as the show continued.

Roman Reigns was set to go on a live interview, next on the show, to address the challenge from Goldberg.

An exclusive interview with The Head of the Table is NEXT on #SmackDown@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/DMUPwhaliV
1 / 5 NEXT
Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी