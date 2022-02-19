WWE SmackDown Results: Unexpected title change; Stipulation added to Elimination Chamber match last-minute

Adam Pierce kicked off SmackDown and was getting ready for the match contract signing between Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair, and Naomi & Ronda Rousey.

The four women joined him in the ring and started quarreling before Deville and Flair mentioned that there would be a special stipulation for the match tomorrow: Rousey will have to fight with one arm tied behind her back.

Ronda Rousey was unfazed and said that she could beat Sonya Deville with no hands and so with one hand, it should be easy. Rousey and Naomi attacked their challengers and flipped the table before walking out.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 18th, 2022): Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Ricochet had the early advantage and sent Sheamus outside for a big dive before dragging him back to the ring. Back inside, The Celtic Warrior got a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before dragging Ricochet into the corner for some big moves.

After a break on SmackDown, Ricochet got a big DDT off a counter and hit a springboard elbow drop for a near fall. Sheamus got the Alabama slam for a near fall before Ricochet nearly got the pin with a top rope Spanish Fly.

Ridge Holland ran the distraction and Sheamus went for the Brogue kick from behind but Ricochet sidestepped it. The Irish superstar nearly hit the move on Holland before Ricochet came in with the Recoil and picked up the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Sheamus

After the match, Sheamus shoved Holland to the ground and was angry about causing him the loss.

Grade: B-

Backstage, Sami Zayn said that he was going to beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title tonight.

We got a short video about The Undertaker who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year before the show moved on.

We got a recap of the Goldberg - Roman Reigns feud leading to the Universal Title match at Elimination Chamber.

