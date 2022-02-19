×
WWE SmackDown Results: Unexpected title change; Stipulation added to Elimination Chamber match last-minute

The SmackDown before Elimination Chamber was full of surprises!
Modified Feb 19, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Adam Pierce kicked off SmackDown and was getting ready for the match contract signing between Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair, and Naomi & Ronda Rousey.

The four women joined him in the ring and started quarreling before Deville and Flair mentioned that there would be a special stipulation for the match tomorrow: Rousey will have to fight with one arm tied behind her back.

.@RondaRousey & @NaomiWWE set the tone for #WWEChamber! @SonyaDevilleWWE @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/4OK2ar4Lb8

Ronda Rousey was unfazed and said that she could beat Sonya Deville with no hands and so with one hand, it should be easy. Rousey and Naomi attacked their challengers and flipped the table before walking out.

It's ON tomorrow at #WWEChamber!#SmackDown @RondaRousey @NaomiWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE https://t.co/VVWpzCt7jr

WWE SmackDown Results (February 18th, 2022): Sheamus vs. Ricochet

.@KingRicochet is throwing everything at @WWESheamus!#SmackDown https://t.co/jqhioA7QKv

Ricochet had the early advantage and sent Sheamus outside for a big dive before dragging him back to the ring. Back inside, The Celtic Warrior got a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before dragging Ricochet into the corner for some big moves.

👊☘️👊#SmackDown @WWESheamus https://t.co/kQeaciXO0H

After a break on SmackDown, Ricochet got a big DDT off a counter and hit a springboard elbow drop for a near fall. Sheamus got the Alabama slam for a near fall before Ricochet nearly got the pin with a top rope Spanish Fly.

🤯🤯🤯#SmackDown @KingRicochet @WWESheamus https://t.co/XrHmSuZ5Nw

Ridge Holland ran the distraction and Sheamus went for the Brogue kick from behind but Ricochet sidestepped it. The Irish superstar nearly hit the move on Holland before Ricochet came in with the Recoil and picked up the win.

What a win for @KingRicochet!#SmackDown https://t.co/FAemI8fCbR

Result: Ricochet def. Sheamus

After the match, Sheamus shoved Holland to the ground and was angry about causing him the loss.

👀#SmackDown @WWESheamus @RidgeWWE https://t.co/q37ChC2A37

Grade: B-

Backstage, Sami Zayn said that he was going to beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title tonight.

"Tonight is going to be the best night of my life." - @SamiZayn to @KaylaBraxtonWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/wl0KEshFqL

We got a short video about The Undertaker who is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year before the show moved on.

"His legacy is that there will never be another."Look back at the legendary career of #ThePhenom following his #WWEHOF induction announcement. @undertaker https://t.co/3XeVZSyNWM

We got a recap of the Goldberg - Roman Reigns feud leading to the Universal Title match at Elimination Chamber.

Two years in the making it all comes together tomorrow at #WWEChamber! @WWERomanReigns & @ Goldberg meet face-to-face! #SmackDown https://t.co/uVU4wDge8e
