WWE SmackDown Results February 21st, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

What a night

The Usos kicked off SmackDown and they were throwing a Superkick party. The New Day showed up and so did Did Miz & Morrisson and Ziggler & Roode. A tag match was made official shortly after.

The New Day & The Usos vs. Roode & Ziggler, Miz & Morrison

What a way to kick things off!

Ziggler was in the corner where Big E sent the Usos and then Kofi into them for hip attacks/dropkicks.

Jimmy Uso tagged in and rolled up Roode for a near fall. A spine buster/Zig Zag combo nearly put him away, but Jey broke it up.

Roode spiked Jey with the Glorious DDT. Jimmy escaped one and planted a pin-point superkick for the win.

Result: The Usos & New Day def. Roode, Ziggler, Miz & Morrison

Match rating: B

Drew Gulak met Daniel Bryan backstage and told him that he was there to give honest critique for his matches, attempting to go over what he could've done better in the Heath Slater match. Slater heard this and demanded a rematch against Bryan.

Tucker confronted Mandy and Sonya backstage. He was furious. When Tucker asked her, Mandy said that she didn't send a text about being late last week. Tucker didn't believe her and walked off. Sonya said it doesn't matter and that she dodged a bullet.

With a few setbacks now behind her, @LaceyEvansWWE looks forward to bouncing back strong at #WWEChamber. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ie2Z0qqIm3 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020

In an interview with Renee Young, Lacey Evans said that she faced a tough loss against Bayley at Royal Rumble, but she was a marine and knew how to bounce back. She had moved on and was looking ahead to the Elimination Chamber.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs Elias & Braun Strowman - Symphony Of Destruction Match

Elias and Braun got the win!

Nakamura set Elias up for a Kinshasa through a gong, but Elias avoided it. With Nakamura taken out, Elias cracked a guitar over the back of Cesaro and put him on a table.

