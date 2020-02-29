WWE SmackDown Results February 28th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Cena has revealed his status for Mania

The new Universal Champ Goldberg kicked off SmackDown and asked who was next when Roman Reigns made his entrance. Roman grabbed the mic in the ring and just said "I'm next" before taking his leave.

Bayley vs. Naomi

Sasha caused the match to end in DQ

Bayley was getting ready to start her rematch but then called Sasha Banks to join her at ringside. Bayley used Banks' entrance as a distraction and took out Naomi in the ring. Naomi fought back and managed to hit the rear end and went for the pin but Sasha broke it up and the match ended in a DQ.

Result: Naomi def. Bayley via DQ

Welcome back home, @SashaBanksWWE! 👋🏼



That new theme is still such a banger🎶#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sb8BBLwz3j — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 29, 2020

Match rating: C

Bayley and Banks were unloading on Naomi when Lacey Evans came out to even the odds. The match was soon restarted as a tag match instead.

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Naomi & Lacey Evans

Naomi pulled off a great finisher

Bayley and Naomi were in the ring when we returned from commercials and Sasha was tagged in as the champ and the Boss had the control. Sasha made another tag and Bayley returned the favor for two back to back double team moves.

Naomi managed to make the tag to Lacey and managed to fight off the heels. Lacey sent Sasha outside while Naomi got the roll-up after a Sunset Flip in the ring on Bayley.

Result: Naomi & Lacey Evans def. Bayley & Sasha Banks

Match rating: B

Kofi Kingston vs. Robert Roode

Mandy was watching the match backstage

Kofi had the upper hand early but Ziggler distracted the referee while Roode went outside and pretended to go down. The ref sent Big E away, thinking he attacked Roode as a result of the stunt.

Roode missed a top rope move and Kofi almost capitalized with a crossbody. Kofi hit the SOS but Ziggler put Roode's foot on the rope and Kofi ended up being pinned because of the distraction.

Result: Robert Roode def. Kofi Kingston

Match rating: B

