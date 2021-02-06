WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns attacked by former Universal Champ; Former champion returns to television

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown after a short recap of Royal Rumble and said that he kept his word by beating Kevin Owens. He then moved to the topic of Edge and was not happy that he was making Reigns wait. Roman told Heyman to call him out and a stagehand let him know that Edge wasn't there.

Roman was furious, asking why Edge was playing games with him on SmackDown. Roman made a threat and said that Edge had to give him his decision by the end of the night, before leaving.

Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin on SmackDown

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were making their entrance when King Corbin attacked them from behind and threw Rey off the stage before the show headed for commercials. We returned to SmackDown to see that the match was underway and Dominik hit a big basement dropkick before Corbin got a near fall.

Dominik hit a big dive over the ropes before Rey recovered and joined him at ringside. After another break, Corbin was about to take the 619 but managed to reverse it into a Deep six.

Corbin was stuck on the apron and distracted when Dominik came in with an awkward 619 and followed up with the splash for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. King Corbin

Match rating: B

Big E was backstage and said he was going to fight Apollo and Sami tonight.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan took control early, unloading on Cesaro and hit a dropkick from up high before going for the Yes kicks but Cesaro countered out of it. Bryan managed to get a near fall off a Roundhouse kick.

Cesaro countered a running knee and trapped Bryan in a torture rack before hitting him with a backbreaker. The Swiss Cyborg hit the Cesaro Swing and locked in the Sharpshooter, making Bryan tap out.

Result: Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan

Match rating: B+