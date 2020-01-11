WWE SmackDown Results January 10th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

What a night!

SmackDown kicked off with The Miz in the ring and he was interviewing John Morrison for Miz TV. They talked about his upcoming Rumble appearance, among other things before Kofi Kingston interrupted them. The two decided to have a rematch before Morrison and Miz taunted The New Day.

The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston

Kofi and Miz had a score to settle

John Morrison and Big E were on commentary as the match commenced before The Miz got an early near fall from a knee strike. Kofi hit a Suplex followed by a dropkick and then a boom drop. The Miz reversed a Trouble In Paradise into a knee breaker before Kofi hit a cross body off the top and Miz hit a DDT.

Miz missed the finisher and Kofi hit an SOS. Miz took out Kofi's knee and locked in the Figure-Four leglock. The match headed outside and Big E stepped up from the announce table before Morrison took him out with a dive. The Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the win off the distraction.

Result: The Miz def. Kofi Kingston

Match rating: A

Rate this match here.

Advertisement

The FireFly Funhouse was next and Bray wanted us in on a little secret, he loves us while for Bryan, he had the opposite emotion. Bray said the Fiend just wanted to change Daniel Bryan but now that he was looking to take the Universal Championship, he wanted to hurt the leader of the Yes Movement.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were getting ready for a match and Mandy seemed to have a gift for someone. Could it be Otis?

Elias was out in the ring to sing his new song about the Royal Rumble as well as taking jabs at Brock Lesnar and ending with the insinuation that he was going to win the WWE Title soon.

🎶 Brock thinks we're unworthy, he made that much clear. Well Brock it's easy to hide behind your opinion, especially given the fact that you're NEVER HERE 🎶



😮😮😮😮@IAmEliasWWE is coming for your client, @HeymanHustle! #SmackDown #RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/4b3MwciKc2 — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020

1 / 4 NEXT