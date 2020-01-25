WWE SmackDown Results January 24th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

25 Jan 2020, 08:37 IST SHARE

What will happen this Sunday?

Roman Reigns and the Usos kicked off SmackDown and Baron Corbin, Ziggler and Roode came out right after.

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. King Corbin, Roode & Ziggler

The Usos managed to pull off a win

Jimmy Uso was sent outside and looked to be injured early on. He was sent into the steel steps by Ziggler before being carried out by officials. Jimmy was out of the match due to an injury and it was now a two-on-three match.

Corbin hit a Deep Six on Jey but failed to get the three-count. Reigns took a superkick but managed to kick out. Reigns hit the Superman Punch when Jimmy Uso returned to the match and almost got a pinfall.

Jimmy Uso hit the splash from the top after Reigns took down Corbin for the win.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Usos def. King Corbin, Roode & Ziggler

Match rating: A

Rate this match here.

Advertisement

Lacey Evans was being interviewed and spoke about setting a proper example and not being a bully. We got a recap of Sasha's run-in with Lacey's daughter before Bayley attacked her from behind.

Backstage, Carmella and Dana Brooke said they were ready for the Royal Rumble when Bayley and Lacey rushed in, fighting.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were out for their match with Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille when Lacey and Bayley rushed the ring, still brawling. A free-for-all fight broke out and the match had to be called off.

Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Nakamura & Cesaro

An unlikely duo

Elias was taking a beating early on and Braun tagged in to demolish the opponents. After a bit of back and forth, Elias stopped Nakamura from using a chair, sending him into the ring post. Strowman drove Cesaro into the mat with a power slam, and Elias followed up with a top rope elbow drop for the win.

Result: Braun Strowman & Elias def. Nakamura & Cesaro

Today, @IAmEliasWWE & @BraunStrowman are partners on the winning side of a match on #SmackDown. On Sunday, at #RoyalRumble, it's every man for himself. pic.twitter.com/vD8YrmUAqg — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2020

Mathc rating: B

Rate this match here.

1 / 2 NEXT