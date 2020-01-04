WWE SmackDown Results (January 3rd, 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

What a way to kick off 2020!

The Miz gave Daniel Bryan a bit of advice about facing The Fiend backstage before the first WWE Broadcast of 2020. Sasha Banks kicked off SmackDown with Bayley and cut a short promo about being the best before Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke came out to oppose them. Alexa and Nikki came out next and the triple threat tag match was ready to begin.

Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

A great match to kick off 2020

Lacey and Sasha started the match and Nikki was tagged in early on by Banks. Dana came in next and Cross tagged in Alexa while the former champs had all the momentum. Alexa was dropped from the top rope by Bayley and Sasha hit the double knees for a near fall.

The heels were in control when we returned from a break and Banks got a near fall on Brooke before Bayley hit her with a suplex and Sasha another near fall. Evans hit the Woman's Right to Banks while Dana took out Bayley on the outside and then hit a senton on Banks for the win.

Result: Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke def. Sasha Banks & Bayley, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Match rating: A

Backstage, Otis was mad about Dolph Ziggler ruining his mom's cake and told Mandy that his mom saw it.

The New Day were celebrating the new year with pancakes before they gave The Miz a little pep-talk. The Miz got angry and challenged Kofi to a match and the former WWE Champ accepted it.

"Me I watched the balls drop." - @WWEBigE



"There's only one ball that drops. What were you watching? " - @TrueKofi 🤣🤣🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mzTcgKCMeB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 4, 2020

Elias was out next and sang a song while dropping some truth on us at the same time. He also hyped Royal Rumble while backstage, Shorty G told the Revival not to lend a ear to the haters. They instead challenged him to a match.

