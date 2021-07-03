SmackDown Results: Chaotic finish to MITB qualifier; Released WWE Superstar returns

Edge kicked off SmackDown and talked about how his Universal Title match at WrestleMania was derailed by the likes of Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. The Rated-R Superstar said that he didn't want to make excuses before adding that this time, he can beat Roman Reigns.

Edge showed us a moment from this year's WrestleMania and said he knew he had the drop on Roman. The WWE Hall of Famer said he was confident that he was going to be the Universal Champion soon before walking out.

Backstage in Roman Reigns' locker room, Jimmy Uso told Paul Heyman he was going to take Edge out before the feud escalated.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Big E vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews on SmackDown

Apollo and Shinsuke kicked off the match and Crews got the first takedown before Nakamura sent him into the corner and set up for a knee strike to the gut. Big E came in and continued the assault on the champ, getting a near fall.

Corbin got the tag but was reluctant to get in the ring before being pushed off the apron. Outside the ring, Corbin tossed Big E over the barricades and into the timekeeper's area.

Did we just witness the return of the Repo Man? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/n4klmbKvWE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 3, 2021

Back after a break on SmackDown, Big E was being isolated in the ring before we saw on Titantron that Baron Corbin's car was being towed. Corbin was devastated after noticing and Big E took advantage of the distraction and got the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura & Big E def. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews

Grade: C

Bayley was out next and gloated about her win last week before calling Bianca weak. She said the pressure of being the SmackDown Women's champ was getting to Bianca and might cause her to lose the title soon before the champ showed up to the ring on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John