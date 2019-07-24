WWE SmackDown Results: July 23rd, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House returned on SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon kicked off SmackDown Live and announced that Kevin Owens had challenged him to a match at SummerSlam. He added that Owens had said to him that if KO lost, he would leave WWE.

The crowd started chanting 'You can't wrestle' before Shane showed us footage from the last time KO quit the company on RAW.

The man in question, Kevin Owens finally walked out to defend himself and said that the footage from the lowest point of his career. He said he was a different man now and added that he was going to beat the crap out of Shane at SummerSlam.

KO was about to step into the ring to fight Shane but the latter instead said that since Owens really wanted to fight, he can face Roman Reigns later in the night.

Backstage, Shane appointed Drew McIntyre as special guest referee, Elias as the special guest timekeeper and himself as the special guest ring announcer.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews started off with a slam to Nakamura after a quick feeling-out process. He lifted Nakamura up in suplex position and just held him there for a big vertical suplex. Apollo Crews pushed Nakamura outside and hit a backflip on him.

Shinsuke Nakamura got him down in position for the Kinshasa and came close, but Crews caught him with an enzuguri. He hit an Olympic Slam on him but it was only a two-count.Shinsuke Nakamura ultimately caught him and hit the kinshasa for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews

After the match Shinsuke unloaded a barrage of kicks on Apollo and hit him with a kinshasa.

Match rating: B+

Backstage, Mandy Rose revealed to Sonya DeVille that she got them a match against the iconics and if they won, they get a shot at the women's tag team titles.

Ali was sitting on the stairs and said he will rewrite his story.

