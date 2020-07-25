Jeff Hardy and Sheamus were backstage before SmackDown kicked off and they hyped up tonight's bar fight. Even JBL made a small appearance to promote the match. We got a glimpse of the bar the match was going to take place in and Sheamus' bartender was already there, getting things ready.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were out first on SmackDown and told us the new definition of 'greatness', which was them.

Nikki Cross came out with Alexa Bliss and said that they stole her chance. Nikki demanded a rematch and Bayley said that she would give her a rematch if she could beat...Alexa. Nikki was fired up and shoved Alexa down before heading to the ring.

Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss

Best friends no more?

Advertisement

We returned to SmackDown to see the match was underway and Banks and Bayley were on commentary. Alexa was in control early and almost got a rollup pin before they traded holds.

Cross blocked a chop and moved up for a tornado DDT. Bliss countered but was tossed into the corner for the clothesline/bulldog combination. Alexa was caught in the apron but took Nikki down before she could get any shots in.

The tag champs were cheering the two on before Alexa and Cross turned to them and took them out at ringside. We returned to SmackDown after a break to see Nikki dominating the match as she hit a backbreaker and the reverse DDT but Alexa still kicked out.

Cross missed a frog splash and hurt her injured ribs before the referee asked Alexa to stand down while checking up on Nikki. Cross took the momentary distraction to roll Alexa up and get the win on SmackDown.

Result: Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss and will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title next week

Match rating: B