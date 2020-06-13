WWE SmackDown Results June 12th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Styles and Bryan put on one of the greatest matches this year while Corbin interrupted the main event on SmackDown!

Things are heating up between Hardy and Sheamus before Backlash!

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What a night!

WWE SmackDown opened with a recap of the Hardy-Sheamus incident from the last two weeks. A contract signing was set between the two for tonight and Sheamus came out to the ring with a shady looking doctor and some security guys carrying a barricade of some sort. Jeff Hardy came out and they started bickering just like on last week's SmackDown.

Sheamus said that Jeff had to take a drug test before he would sign the match contract and called him a junkie yet again. Jeff agreed to the test and Sheamus said Dr. whatever-his-name-was had a rapid test ready.

Jeff did what was asked of him and Sheamus kept mouthing off on him while the doctor was doing his thing. While Sheamus was going on with his PSA about drug use, Jeff took the beaker and threw the amber liquid in Sheamus' face before walking out of the SmackDown ring.

Backstage on SmackDown, Sheamus was washing his face when the doctor came in to tell him that Jeff's test came back negative.

The New Day vs. Cesaro & Nakamura on SmackDown

Advertisement

A very short match saw Nakamura and Cesaro walk away with the win

Cesaro and Kofi kicked off the first match on tonight's SmackDown before Nakamura was tagged in early and the tag champs looked to be in trouble. Kofi managed to make the tag to Big E who tossed his teammate over the ropes onto Nakamura outside.

Cesaro hit an uppercut at ringside and took out Big E as we cut for commercials. Back to the ring, Kofi hit a dive after fending off attacks from Nakamura but the Artist got his knees up in time. Nakamura went for an awkward roll-up and got the pin rather unceremoniously on SmackDown.

Result: Cesaro & Nakamura def. The New Day

Match rating: C

Tucker and Otis were back to their shenanigans backstage while Sheamus and Jeff hardy came in brawling.

1 / 5 NEXT