WWE SmackDown Results May 14th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12.76K // 15 May 2019, 07:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns joined up with his family members while KO reunited with an old friend

SmackDown Live kicked off with Roman Reigns as he showed us a recap of what happened last night on RAW. Reigns said he had some unfinished business from RAW and that he will solve his problems right there and there, and not wait till Money in the Bank. Reigns invited The Miz to the blue brand. The Miz hyped up his match against Shane McMahon at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV.

Shane McMahon interrupted the Miz and came to the ring with Elias. Shane banned Miz from the ring and building tonight. Shane invited other people who hated Roman and the Miz's guts and Daniel Bryan and Rowan made their way to the ring.

The four heels cornered Reigns and Miz in the ring and they nearly decimated them but The Usos were there to save the day. After landing a suicide dive, Rowan double clotheslined The Usos. The Usos helped clear the ring though, as Reigns, The Usos, as well as The Miz stood tall.

Shane McMahon announced a match between the team of The Usos and Roman Reigns against Daniel Bryan, Rowan, Elias, and himself later tonight.

Segment rating: B

Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Andrade got a hard fought victory

Andrade threw Balor into the ladder and tried to go for the double knees but Balor countered with a slingblade and then a dropkick onto the ladder. Ali attacked Balor, but the IC champion moved out which helped Orton land an RKO.

Andrade tried to finish Balor, but Balor countered. He then wiped out Orton and Ali on the outside. Andrade landed the Hammerlock DDT on Balor and got the win.

Advertisement

Result: Andrade def. Finn Balor, Randy Orton, and Ali

Ricochet, one of the competitors in the men's Money in the Bank came out of nowhere and ran to the ring, attacked Andrade and took the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Match rating: C

1 / 4 NEXT