WWE SmackDown Results May 14th, 2021: Latest Friday Night SmackDown Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso and started talking about Cesaro and how the network and WWE didn't want the Swiss star as champion. Roman then mentioned Jimmy Uso and he came out, wearing a shirt that said "Nobody's B*tch" and asked Jey to join him.

Jey tried to tell him about the bigger picture before Roman asked if Jimmy thought Reigns could beat Cesaro and he said no.

Jimmy said he was more focused on getting the tag team titles than Cesaro before Roman yelled at him and asked him if he could beat Cesaro to prove that he was as good as The Tribal Chief.

Jimmy called Cesaro out and the Swiss Superman came out and accepted the challenge.

Before the segment was over, Cesaro said he would beat Jimmy and then Roman on Sunday for the title.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Tamina & Natalya - Women's Tag Team Title Match on SmackDown

Early in the match, Natalya and Tamina were dominating and hit Shayna with a slingshot and the Samoan Drop. Reginald distracted the ref and ended up being sent back.

Nia Jax tagged in and tried to hit Tamina with an avalanche Samoan Drop before Natalya drove Shayna into the barricade with a German suplex. The Queen Of Harts took a Samoan Drop for her troubles from Nia before Tamina caught Jax with the Superfly Splash for the win.

Result: Tamina & Natalya def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Paul Heyman said there was no way Jimmy was winning tonight against Cesaro.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez attacked on SmackDown

Commander Azeez gets a totally not made up award

Apollo Crews was out next on SmackDown and praised Commander Azeez before giving him the Nigerian medal of honor for his help in winning the IC title. Big E came on the titantron and made fun of Apollo before Sami Zayn came out and wanted a title match too.

