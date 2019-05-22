WWE SmackDown Results May 21st, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

The WWE Champion was completely destroyed by a returning Superstar

SmackDown opened with a backstage segment where Elias and Shane were talking and Elias offered to be at ringside during Shane's match at Super Showdown. Shane said he didn't need Elias' help but he will be there ringside for Elias' match later because he needed help.

The New Day were celebrating Big E's return in the ring when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came out. Sami was making fun of Big E and the New Day and went on a rant but Woods played his trumpet, Francesca, interrupting the monologue. Sami called the team a novelty act and Kofi said they were ready to throw down at any moment before Sami retreated.

Segment rating: C

Ali vs. Andrade

Ali tried to hit a backflip and a brief distraction from Zelina Vega allowed Andrade to dropkick him in mid-air. A huge DDT from Ali sent Andrade outside and Ali hit two big dive to follow it up. Andrade bounced Ali off the barricades, sent him into the ring post and then tossed hi at the timekeeper's area.

Ali beat the count and Andrade hit the double knees to the back of the head before Ali kicked out. Ali rolled Andrade up on a flukeright after and got the sudden pinfall.

Result: Ali def. Andrade

Match rating: B

After getting rocked by a BRUTAL inverted Frankensteiner from @AliWWE, @AndradeCienWWE is battling back after a distraction from @Zelina_VegaWWE on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/ii66X6rxZV — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019

Backstage, Carmella was helping 24/7 champion R-Truth diguise himself from the rest of the WWE Locker room.he came out a few momets later wearing a blonde wig, a crop-top but still wearing his title.

Carmella vs. Mandy Rose

The match had just started and Carmella was in control when half of the WWE locker room ran outside and flooded the ring to challenge for R-Truth's championship. Truth ran into the stands with Carmella on his back and went backstage where even more Superstars were waiting for him.

Result: Match got called-off

Match rating: C

