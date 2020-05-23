It was a wild night on SmackDown!

This week's WWE SmackDown began with a special memorial day video package.

John Morrison and The Miz kicked off this week's SmackDown with The Dirt Sheet. The Miz made fun of Otis by calling him a honey-baked ham and Morrison wasn't far behind with the insults.

Miz shifted his attention to Braun Strowman and he said that The Monster Among Men joining forces with Otis made no sense. The A-Lister felt that Strowman didn't deserve a shot at the Universal title against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

In a Dirt Sheet exclusive, previously unseen puppets of the Firefly Fun House were revealed on SmackDown. The mock puppets took shots at Strowman and 'Madiquin Rose' was one of the puppets.

Braun Strowman had seen enough of the puppet show and he interrupted the proceedings and made his way to the ring.

Strowman said that The Dirt Sheet wasn't that bad of a show before demanding Miz and Morrison to ask him about Bray Wyatt and his puppets. Miz highlighted the fact that Bray Wyatt may not be done with Strowman. Miz was reminded of his rivalry with Wyatt and he warned Strowman about how bad it can get.

Morrison challenged Strowman to a match on SmackDown on behalf of the Miz and Strowman readily accepted. The Miz didn't look too pleased but the first match of this week's episode of SmackDown was set.

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz

Strowman went for the clothesline but Miz ducked and connected with a right. Strowman didn't flinch and he began to double up on The A-Lister with a series of clubbing blows.

He sent Miz's head crashing into the turnbuckle, before sending him to the corner. Braun got Miz up, threw him into the ropes and took him out with a shoulder tackle.

Strowman flung Miz towards the ropes again but the Miz held onto it. Strowman rushed in and toppled over the ropes. Miz hit Braun with a knee before Morrison attacked the Universal Champion while the referee was distracted.

Miz was in control in the ring as he looked to rally towards the finish. Strowman mounted a quick comeback. He took Miz and Morrison out with a few strikes before setting up the Running Powerslam. The champ got the three-count and that's all she wrote.

Result: Braun Strowman def. The Miz

Match Rating - C

Morrison challenged Braun Strowman to a handicap match for the Universal Championship at Backlash. Strowman confidently accepted the offer to end the opening segment of SmackDown.