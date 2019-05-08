WWE SmackDown Results May 7th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

AJ Styles kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown Live

AJ Styles kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown Live by reminding the fans that it was still the 'house that AJ Styles built'. He was there on SmackDown as part of the Wildcard rule where four members of one brand could invade the other.

Sami Zayn came out next and he too was a wildcard entry to tonight's show. He apparently came out on his off day to tell us 'the truth' about WWE and the toxic fans. The New Day were out next, without Big E, and wanted to join the party.

Kofi and AJ traded some one-liners before Kofi was about to offer AJ a shot at the WWE title but Sami had a real problem with that. He felt that he, himself was more suited to be a champion than AJ and that the fans needed a champ who would tell them the 'truth'.

Kofi was unfazed and said that he was ready to defend against anyone, even both of them at the same time. Sami and AJ were up for the challenge and shortly after, we found out that the triple threat match for the WWE Championship was made legal.

Segment rating: D

Ali vs. Andrade

Ali landed a huge super kick and then more strikes before Zelina Vega's interference helped Andrade bring Ali to the floor.

Andrade and Ali were on the top, and Ali landed a Spanish Fly from the top rope and out of nowhere, Randy Orton attacked Ali who retaliated with a strong offence at first. Orton then landed an RKO on both Andrade and Ali before making his retreat.

Result: Andrade vs. Ali ended in a DQ finish

Match rating: C

Shane McMahon was out next to announce the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after the Hardy Boyz relinquished the belts last week. The new champs were set to be Daniel Bryan and Rowan but The Usos interrupted before it could be made official.

