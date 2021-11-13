SmackDown Results: Former NXT Superstar challenges Charlotte; Two superstars removed from Survivor Series teams

Sonya Deville introduced the SmackDown Women's Team for Survivor Series after the show kicked off and newcomers Shotzi and Aliyah were selected for the team along with Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Team Captain, Sasha Banks.

Shotzi and Banks instantly got in each other's faces before Naomi made her entrance and a brawl broke out in the ring. After a break, we returned to see that a match was underway between the teams of Banks, Aliyah & Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi & Baszler.

Sasha Banks, Aliyah & Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Banks was dominating at the start before tagging in Aliyah as she made her SmackDown in-ring debut. Aliyah managed to reverse an attack from Baszler and tagged in Naomi who went after Shayna in the corner.

Naomi was being isolated by Baszler and Natalya before she was sent into the barricades outside as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Naomi was dominating after kicking Baszler off the ropes and got a near fall on Natalya before making the tag to Aliyah. The former NXT Superstar came in and hit a big sequence followed by a Neckbreaker.

Natalya came back with a Michinoku Driver before taking a Suplex from Aliyah. Banks came in and hit the Meteora from the apron before Naomi grabbed Natalya from the outside while she was trying to lock in the sharpshooter using the ropes.

Naomi made Nattie break the hold before Aliyah rolled her over and picked up the win in her debut match on SmackDown!

Result: Sasha Banks, Aliyah & Naomi def. Natalya, Shotzi & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Grade: B-

Sami Zayn was giving himself a pep talk in the mirror and Jeff Hardy came in and made fun of him before SmackDown continued.

Backstage, Sonya Deville told Aliyah she was no longer in the SmackDown women's team for some reason.

