SmackDown Results: Former NXT Superstar challenges Charlotte; Two superstars removed from Survivor Series teams

Guess we have a new king on SmackDown!
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Nov 13, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Listicle

Sonya Deville introduced the SmackDown Women's Team for Survivor Series after the show kicked off and newcomers Shotzi and Aliyah were selected for the team along with Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Team Captain, Sasha Banks.

.@NaomiWWE makes her presence known! #SmackDown https://t.co/8NvFAQi6gZ

Shotzi and Banks instantly got in each other's faces before Naomi made her entrance and a brawl broke out in the ring. After a break, we returned to see that a match was underway between the teams of Banks, Aliyah & Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi & Baszler.

This is what a winning team looks like. #SmackDown https://t.co/tzS1vbuZ32

Sasha Banks, Aliyah & Naomi vs. Natalya, Shotzi & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

OH HELL YEAH!#SmackDown @WWE_Aliyah https://t.co/TwPPRQs7S6

Banks was dominating at the start before tagging in Aliyah as she made her SmackDown in-ring debut. Aliyah managed to reverse an attack from Baszler and tagged in Naomi who went after Shayna in the corner.

Naomi was being isolated by Baszler and Natalya before she was sent into the barricades outside as we headed for a break.

.@SashaBanksWWE better get her team in check in time for #SurvivorSeries! #SmackDown @WWE_Aliyah @QoSBaszler @ShotziWWE @NatbyNature https://t.co/Whk8SXUTeB

Back on SmackDown, Naomi was dominating after kicking Baszler off the ropes and got a near fall on Natalya before making the tag to Aliyah. The former NXT Superstar came in and hit a big sequence followed by a Neckbreaker.

Natalya came back with a Michinoku Driver before taking a Suplex from Aliyah. Banks came in and hit the Meteora from the apron before Naomi grabbed Natalya from the outside while she was trying to lock in the sharpshooter using the ropes.

Naomi made Nattie break the hold before Aliyah rolled her over and picked up the win in her debut match on SmackDown!

Result: Sasha Banks, Aliyah & Naomi def. Natalya, Shotzi & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

.@WWE_Aliyah picks up the win! What an in-ring debut on the blue brand!#SmackDown @NaomiWWE @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/ddSGVGJnnK

Grade: B-

Sami Zayn was giving himself a pep talk in the mirror and Jeff Hardy came in and made fun of him before SmackDown continued.

Good to see @SamiZayn & @JeffHardyBrand co-existing #SmackDown https://t.co/6PcjBPLTYV

Backstage, Sonya Deville told Aliyah she was no longer in the SmackDown women's team for some reason.

WHAT?!"I've just been advised that you're no longer on the #SmackDown Women's #SurvivorSeries Team." - @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_Aliyah https://t.co/SnULM83OE5
Edited by Alan John
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment
