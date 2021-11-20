SmackDown Results: The Bloodline attacked; final member of Survivor Series team confirmed

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were out in the ring to kick off the SmackDown before Survivor Series. Paul Heyman was in the process of coronating the new King, but Roman wasn't too pleased and asked whose idea it was.

Roman said he took King Xavier's crown just to prove that he could before Woods walked out. Woods said that the crown and the cape did not make him the King of the Ring, and he earned the title with his abilities in the ring.

Roman asked if Woods cared about the stuff Roman took from him and Xavier said no before Roman stomped on the cape and The Usos smashed the scepter and Woods' throne.

Roman was about to smash the crown when Woods rushed the ring and The Usos took him to the corner and held him as Roman smashed the crown as well before walking out.

Woods limped his way out of the ring and headed to the locker rooms where he said he would confront Roman Reigns tonight.

Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal on SmackDown

This one was to confirm the final member of the SmackDown men's Survivor Series team.

Cesaro and Sheamus went at each other at the start of the match and Jinder attacked them both. Mahal somehow ended up teaming up with Sheamus against Ricochet after throwing Cesaro outside.

Jinder turned on Sheamus as soon as Ricochet was down. Cesaro came back but Sheamus blocked the swing. Ricochet hit some big dives on his opponents before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, all four men were down after a great sequence from Ricochet but Mahal took him out before being caught in the Cesaro Swing. Cesaro transitioned into the Sharpshooter before Ricochet took out Shanky from ringside and broke the hold.

