SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroys top tag team; Former US Champion answers McIntyre's open challenge

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with The Usos and Paul Heyman. We got a recap of last week's altercation between The Usos and the New Day before the crowd chanted 'you suck' for Roman and his cousins.

Roman talked about his vacation last week before reminding us of Brock Lesnar's fine and suspension from last week. He then got to the topic of The Usos' match with the New Day, whichJimmy and Jey lost.

Reigns couldn't understand how his cousins were defeated and asked who got pinned. Jimmy Uso was the one in question and Roman asked how he was going to fix it.

Jimmy said that he was going to make The New Day acknowledge the Universal Champ and the Bloodline.

New Day made their entrance and King Woods and Sir Kofi made jokes about Roman being the 'Head Of The Table' but there was never a table. The crowd loved it and Woods cheered them on before challenging Jimmy Uso to the match.

If Uso won, Woods will acknowledge Roman. But if Xavier won, Jimmy would have to bend the knee to the King.

The Usos were hesitant about the challenge but Roman took the mic and accepted the challenge for them before SmackDown moved on.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

Naomi was able to put in some good moves early on, including a Big Boot on Shayna before Baszler took her down and tried to drag her outside. Naomi sent Baszler into the apron before hitting a dive on her in the ring.

Outside the ring, Baszler hit a massive Gutwrench suplex before we headed for a break on SmackDown. Back to the match, Naomi got a quick roll through after a counter and picked up the win.

Result: Naomi def Shayna Baszler

