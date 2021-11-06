×
SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroys top tag team; Former US Champion answers McIntyre's open challenge

Roman Reigns returned on SmackDown and wasn't happy with what happened on last week's show
Modified Nov 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Listicle

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with The Usos and Paul Heyman. We got a recap of last week's altercation between The Usos and the New Day before the crowd chanted 'you suck' for Roman and his cousins.

"I got the stroke. I got the juice around here. I make it happen."No lies detected. #HeadOfTheTable #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/j4OcO2KI0B

Roman talked about his vacation last week before reminding us of Brock Lesnar's fine and suspension from last week. He then got to the topic of The Usos' match with the New Day, whichJimmy and Jey lost.

👉 👈"Which one of you got pinned in that match?" 👀#SmackDown #NewDay @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle https://t.co/6b7nPQySNA

Reigns couldn't understand how his cousins were defeated and asked who got pinned. Jimmy Uso was the one in question and Roman asked how he was going to fix it.

Jimmy said that he was going to make The New Day acknowledge the Universal Champ and the Bloodline.

Is King Woods the TRUE Head of the Table? 😮#SmackDown @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/N2jQQw3tE7

New Day made their entrance and King Woods and Sir Kofi made jokes about Roman being the 'Head Of The Table' but there was never a table. The crowd loved it and Woods cheered them on before challenging Jimmy Uso to the match.

🗣 BEND THE KNEE! 🗣 BEND THE KNEE! 🗣 BEND THE KNEE!#SmackDown @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi https://t.co/FhGd5toqud

If Uso won, Woods will acknowledge Roman. But if Xavier won, Jimmy would have to bend the knee to the King.

The Usos were hesitant about the challenge but Roman took the mic and accepted the challenge for them before SmackDown moved on.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler on SmackDown

💚 FEEL THE GLOW 💚#SmackDown @NaomiWWE https://t.co/LOuP0s8FNh

Naomi was able to put in some good moves early on, including a Big Boot on Shayna before Baszler took her down and tried to drag her outside. Naomi sent Baszler into the apron before hitting a dive on her in the ring.

.@QoSBaszler has taken over!#SmackDown @NaomiWWE https://t.co/PaUrZuiBxa

Outside the ring, Baszler hit a massive Gutwrench suplex before we headed for a break on SmackDown. Back to the match, Naomi got a quick roll through after a counter and picked up the win.

Result: Naomi def Shayna Baszler

