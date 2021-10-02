SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar makes interesting statement; former WWE Champion moves to the blue brand

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville kicked off Night One of the WWE Draft on SmackDown. Roman Reigns was the first Superstar to be added to SmackDown while Big E headed over to RAW. Charlotte and Bianca Belair swapped brands to finish off the first round of the Draft.

Roman Reigns walked out next with Paul Heyman and headed to the ring on SmackDown. Heyman and Reigns made the crowd acknowledge the Champ. Heyman said that Roman was the Suplexorcist, and will beat Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Lesnar walked out on SmackDown and stared Roman down in the ring. Reigns threw the first punch and managed to make The Beast Incarnate back off but only for a second. Brock hit German Suplexes one after the other on Roman before The Usos rushed the ring and was sent to Suplex City as well.

Roman retreated from the ring and Brock took The Usos out with F5s before Reigns retreated.

Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin on SmackDown

Corbin introduced his new friend, Madcap Moss, before the match kicked off. Moss tripped up KO from the apron as the former Universal Champion was dominating the match early on. Corbin took control of the match and hit a Deep Six for a near fall after taking a Tornado DDT.

Owens got a near fall of his own before he took the End of Days at ringside. Corbin took him back to the ring and hit one more End of Days before picking up the easy win.

Result: Happy Corbin def. Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Grade: C

The WWE Draft continued with Round 2 and Drew McIntyre and the New Day were drafted to the Blue brand while RK-Bro and Edge went to RAW.

