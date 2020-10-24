Kevin Owens kicked off SmackDown with the KO Show and Daniel Bryan was his first guest of the season. The two were discussing the future of SmackDown and Bryan suggested that the Intercontinental Championship should be put on the line every Friday. Owens had other plans and suggested that he and Bryan should team up to challenge for the tag titles.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out and declared that they were the greatest tag team in the world. The tag champs, The Street Profits, came out and made fun of both teams before Nakamura and Cesaro came out as well to join the confusion. The four teams headed for a brawl and a match was declared as we headed for commercials.

The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan & Kevin Owens vs. Ziggler & Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro on SmackDown

We returned from commercials to see Cesaro in control and Dawkins was taking a beating while Roode tagged in. Ford got the tag and the champs hit a double team move on Roode before Ziggler came in with a dropkick.

Daniel Bryan tagged in and hit a huge dive to the outside on Cesaro but was caught in the ring. Bryan hit the running knee on Cesaro but injured himself trying to do his signature flip of the top turnbuckle. Cesaro went for the weakened knee and sent Bryan outside before we headed for another break.

We returned to SmackDown to see Bryan still in the ring and Cesaro, Roode & Ziggler took turns bullying him. Bryan fought back and hit a missile dropkick on Roode before tagging in Dawkins who cleaned house and got a near fall on Nakamura.

Cesaro and Dawkins were in the ring on SmackDown and we saw a quick sequence of moves as Bryan took down Shinsuke from the apron and KO hit a cannonball on Roode & Ziggler.