WWE SmackDown Results October 25th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.60K // 26 Oct 2019, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast wreaked havoc on the show

Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with a very special episode of Miz TV. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were in the ring with only the SmackDown members from each team. Miz announced both teams before Hogan and Flair mouthed off against each other.

Hogan said Flair was never able to beat him and neither will his team manage it. Sami Zayn went after Shorty G and Gables team stood up for him. The teams were about to start a fight an team Hogan wanted a match but Sami weaseled out of it. Sami said he had neck issues and instead called out Cesaro who would take his place.

A brawl broke out as soon as Cesaro walked up and it devolved into chaos within seconds. Team Hogan managed to fight the heels off and Team Flair retreated backstage.

A brawl breaks out on #MizTV between members of #TeamHogan and #TeamFlair ahead of a HUGE Six-Man Tag Team Match main event on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/gORFx3FRKh — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2019

Segment rating: A

The New Day vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Another win for the former champs

Kofi and Ziggler kicked us off and Roode stepped in with a shot from the outside, dropping Kofi off the ropes. Big E came in during commercials and Ziggler was in trouble. E launched Kofi over the ropes and onto Dolph before Roode came in. Roode took out E and Dolph got a rollup on Kofi for the win.

Result: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler def. The New Day

Advertisement

The Revival rushed the ring and attacked The New Day with the help of Roode & Ziggler before Heavy Machinery came out to assist their pals. The heels were driven away before we saw the Lucha House party watching the proceeding from backstage.

Match rating: B

Rey Mysterio, Dominik and Cain Velasquez were backstage, talking strategy.

We got a recap of Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman's feud as the show progressed. Apparently Fury's training wasn't going as well as he had hoped.

1 / 5 NEXT