Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown and Heyman said that he was there to declare Roman the Tribal Chief of his family and WWE. He said that this was Roman's destiny but The Big Dog took the mic from Paul and called Jey Uso out to the ring.

Jey said Roman may have beat him but he didn't break his spirit. Jey added that if Jimmy hadn't thrown in the towel, he would have walked out as champ. Roman said he didn't enjoy beating him and only wanted to help his career by giving him the title match.

Roman went on about how being the Chief was his 'birthright' and that Jey did not acknowledge him and disrespected him. Roman was annoyed and asked if he wanted another shot before going ahead and setting up another title shot at Hell in a Cell.

Roman teased that this time, 'the match will have real consequences' and that the stakes will be raised, before walking out. Uso accepted the challenge before AJ Styles came out to say that he didn't want to see Jey take another beating.

AJ volunteered to take Uso's place in the match and called him the runt of the family before Jey attacked him and we headed for commercials.

Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles on SmackDown

AJ was taunting Uso when we returned to SmackDown and Uso hit a huge slam and a headbutt. Styles was sent over the ropes but Jey missed the dive as he was caught on the apron and AJ hit a Vertical Suplex from there onto the announce desk.

Back after a break, AJ was dominating but was hit the Samoan Drop before Jey followed up with the neckbreaker for a near fall. AJ went for the Styles Clash Jey reversed it before hitting a Suicide Dive to the outside on SmackDown.