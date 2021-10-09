SmackDown Results: Edge reveals stipulation for Grudge Match with Rollins; Becky Lynch put through a table

Becky Lynch kicked off the Season Premiere of SmackDown with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks showing up for the Crown Jewel match contract signing. An argument broke out between the three and tables were flipped before a brawl broke out.

Banks took down Belair and started fighting Becky who managed to take The Boss into the corner with some kicks. Banks and Becky were still in the corner when Belair came back in and tried to hit a KOD on both women at the same time.

Banks fell off of Belair's shoulders and she managed to set Sasha up on the table in the ring before putting Becky through it with the KOD.

Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn - King of the Ring Tournament Round 1 on SmackDown

Zayn hit a big powerbomb early on for a near fall before Sami was sent outside and Rey hit a dive with a hurricanrana to the outside. Rey was sent into the ring post and went down before Dominik showed up at ringside.

Back on SmackDown after a break, Rey got a near fall off a rollup before hitting a huge hurricanrana off the top rope. Rey set up for the 619 but Sami dodged it before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Sami was about to finish the match when Dominik got on the apron and Rey hit a senton off the distraction before he tried to tell Dom to walk away. Sami took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Rey for the win!

Result: Sami Zayn def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B

We got a video package for Hit Row, SmackDown's latest callup from NXT, before the show continued with a recap of the WWE Draft.

Seth Rollins was backstage and bragged about beating Edge before saying that Edge ignored his challenge, leaving him no choice but to retaliate.

