SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion reveals a big surprise for Roman Reigns; Controversial finish to Grudge Match

Roman Reigns kicked off the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden with The Usos and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring with him. Reigns said that he owned WWE, and the company owned New York. Hence, he owned the city and MSG.

Brock Lesnar came out to join Reigns and his crew in the ring before Heyman asked him why he wished to challenge for the Universal Title and not any other title. Brock asked why Paul didn't let Reigns know he would be there at SummerSlam.

Paul was dumbfounded by Lesnar questioning his loyalty to Reigns, and the champ and the Usos proceeded to leave.

Once Roman, Jimmy and Jey had abandoned Heyman, Brock asked him to announce for him like old times before threatening Heyman to make Reigns accept his challenge.

Brock went for the F5 on Heyman, but Roman came in with a Superman Punch. Brock lifted Reigns next, but The Usos came out to save him and hit superkicks on the Beast Incarnate. Brock took The Usos out with German Suplexes as Roman ran away on SmackDown.

Backstage on SmackDown, Reigns and the Usos were not happy, and Heyman said that The Tribal Chief would answer Brock's challenge when he was ready to.

Apollo Crews, Dirty Dawgz, Otis & Sami Zayn vs. Big E, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Dominik & Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Sami Zayn was in the ring and called out NBA Star Trae Young, who didn't get the best reception in New York before heading for the tag team match.

Ziggler and Nakamura kicked off the match on SmackDown before tags were made, and Rey came in to hit a Sunset Flip on Sami. We got a big sequence of moves as the teams rushed the ring one by one before Mysterio was about to hit the 619 on Roode.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Alan John