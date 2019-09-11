WWE SmackDown Results September 10th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

An amazing go-home show from Madison Square Gardens!

SmackDown Live kicked off at Madison Square Gardens with the arrival of The Undertaker. The crowd was chanting for the Deadman who got on the mic and gave us a quick rundown of how important the venue is for WWE and himself. Sami Zayn interrupted 'Taker's monologue and seemed to be praising the Deadman but then said that 'Taker shouldn't be opening the show, instead, it should be Sami, because he is the future.

Sami asked The Deadman to leave the ring and the crowd chanted "You Suck" at Zayn. 'Taker handed Sami his mic and was about to leave but came back and hit a chokeslam on Zayn. With that, The Undertaker left, ending the first segment of the night.

Segment rating: A

Backstage, Shane McMahon told Chad Gable that due to Elias' injury, Gable will have a new opponent for the King of the Ring Tournament match but did not mention who it was yet.

The Miz vs. Andrade

Nakamura came in with a Kinshasa after the match

Shinsuke Nakamura was on commentary and spoke in Japanese all throughout the match. Andrade was in control early on but Miz dropped him and did the Tranquilo pose to mock the Superstar. Zelina got involved and Andrade managed to regain his momentum.

The Miz hit knees to the head of Andrade in the corner and he managed to roll out to avoid the pin. The Miz hit a kick through the ropes and sent Andrade crashing into Nakamura at the announce table. Back in the ring, Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale and got the win.

Result: The Miz def. Andrade

Nakamura rushed in after the match and nailed the #1 contender to his Intercontinental Championship with the Kinshasa knee strike.

Match rating: A

Backstage, we learnt that Chad Gable's new opponent to replace Elias is Shane McMahon himself.

