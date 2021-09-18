SmackDown Results: Big E attacked; Rollins sends a grim message to Edge

SmackDown kicked off after a short recap of last week's match between Seth Rollins and Edge. Roman Reigns came out with Heyman and The Usos to start the show before Heyman went on a rant about how everyone, including Brock Lesnar, feared Roman.

Big E walked out to interrupt Heyman and ran around at ringside, showing off the WWE Championship to the crowd. Big E entered the ring and stared down Reigns and the Usos before Finn Balor made his entrance, and we headed to a tag team match.

Finn Balor & Big E vs. The Usos on SmackDown

Finn Balor and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match, and Uso took Balor into the corner before Finn countered and hit a big basement dropkick. Big E was tagged in, and so was Jey. However, E caught Jey on the ropes and hit a big crossbody splash on the apron.

Big E was isolated, and Jey took cheap shots from ringside after Jimmy was tagged in. E dodged a big move in the corner before he brought Balor in, and Jey sneaked in a tag before pulling Finn by the leg.

Jey sent him outside before Jimmy hit a big dive through the ropes.

Back on SmackDown after a break, Jimmy got a near fall on Balor before he came back with a Pele Kick and tagged Big E in.

E hit a few big Suplexes but took a Samoan drop from Jey but managed to send both The Usos out of the ring.

Jey got a kick on the ropes and hit a superkick for a near fall before Balor came and took out Jimmy. Big E hit the Big Ending on Jimmy while Balor hit the Coup de Grace on Jey for the win.

Result: Finn Balor & Big E def. The Usos

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Heyman kept telling Roman that he did not know that Brock was supposed to show up at SummerSlam. Roman asked if he would show up at Extreme Rules, and Heyman said no. Reigns said that it was Heyman's job to know in advance before we moved on.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John