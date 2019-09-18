WWE SmackDown Results September 17th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live

Lesnar returns; Shane gets served

The New Day kicked off the show with a six-man Tag Team match against The Revival & Randy Orton.

The New Day vs. The Revival & Randy Orton

Big E started the match with a huge suplex to Dash Wilder. He set Wilder on the Apron and hit a big splash before tagging in Woods. Dawson came in and took control of the match but Woods hit a rolling elbow to take him down.

Orton and the WWE champ were in next and Kofi and Woods took turns hitting move after move on The Viper before E came in with the top rope splash. The New Day were dominating as we headed to our first commercial break.

We returned to see the Revival in control with Woods in a submission hold in the ring. Dawson went for Woods' injured knee as the match went on. Orton joined in next and Woods tried to fight back as best he could. Orton threw Woods over the announce table after he was tossed outside by Wilder.

Woods made the tag to Kofi and cleaned house before hitting an SOS to Orton but Dawson broke the pin. Orton caught Kofi in a Hanging DDT and got ready to end it. He let The Revival set Kofi up for the combined finisher but Big E took out Orton from the apron. Kofi hit the Trouble in Paradise on Dawson for the win.

Result: The New Day def. The Revival & Randy Orton

Match rating: A

Brock Lesnar came out to the ring just as the match ended and Kofi sent the rest of his team out of the ring and got ready for the confrontation.

Paul Heyman made the introductions and said that Brock was looking to challenge Kingston for the WWE Championship. The match was to take place at the Friday night premiere of SmackDown on FOX and Kofi accepted the challenge without hesitation.

Brock reached for a handshake but hit an F5 on Kofi, taking the title and throwing it on Kofi's face before walking out.

