SmackDown kicked off with The Miz and John Morrison's Dirt Sheet. They claimed that they will expose stories like Mandy's appearance on RAW, Jey Uso's family secrets and why Bayley attacked Sasha Banks. Miz said he had Mandy Rose sent to RAW so that Otis can focus on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

He then mentioned that Dolph Ziggler, Mandy's ex-boyfriend was on RAW as well before Otis came out and rushed the ring. He took out both Miz & Morrison and Tucker joined him as well before Otis ripped Miz's clothes off to humiliate him.

Miz and Morrison retreated backstage when Miz got a suspicious phone call. It looked like Miz & Morrison had a plan as they scurried off backstage.

Cesaro vs. Gran Metalik on SmackDown

Cesaro picked up the win on SmackDown

Lince and Kalisto were out to help and the referee caught them on the apron before sending them off. Cesaro used the distraction to take out Metalik before we headed for commercials.

Back on SmackDown, Metalik caught Cesaro with a hurricanrana from the second rope, but Cesaro countered the following moonsault. The Swiss Cyborg hit the running uppercut before planting Metalik with the Neutralizer for the win.

Advertisement

Result: Cesaro def. Gran Metalik

Match rating: C

Backstage, Jey Uso said he was ready to beat the Big Dog because he was all grown up now.

Matt Riddle was backstage on SmackDown said Bro was a universal language that could express any emotion and then bro-ceeded to demonstrate.

Alexa Bliss was out to host the first Moment of Bliss from the WWE Thunderdome and her guest was Nikki Cross. Cross was excited about her match with Bayley and said that this time there would be no one to watch Bayley's back. She then asked Alexa why she walked out of their match after hitting the Sister Abigail on her.