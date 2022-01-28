WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble Preview: Seth Rollins takes final shot at Roman Reigns, 2-time champion in huge showdown (28th January, 2022)

We are all set for WWE SmackDown’s go-home show before Royal Rumble 2022. The first of the big-four premium live events has drawn a lot of attention towards the product.

From delivering dominant performances to landing the final blow, top WWE superstars will look to make a strong statement to set the right tone for the upcoming event.

Here, we look at some of the things that could transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Seth Rollins visits Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins won a huge advantage for his Universal Championship clash against Roman Reigns.

The Architect proposed that if he beat The Usos in a tag team match, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions would be banned from ringside for the title bout. The Trible Chief raised the stakes by stating that if Rollins' team lost the match, then he would have to forfeit his title shot at Royal Rumble.

The main event of the show then saw Seth Rollins team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos. All was going well until Reigns’ surprise interference. The Universal Champion hit Rollins with a Superman Punch that essentially allowed the latter's team to pick up a victory via disqualification.

It was shocking to see to Roman Reigns pull off such a move, but now he can no longer count on his cousins to help him retain the title.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins



And now it’s just you and me, brother. While this should be Mania, making history at Rumble suits me just fine. Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

Earlier this week on RAW, Seth Rollins confirmed that he will pay a final visit to The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown tonight. The two superstars will come face-to-face on the blue brand one last time before their championship match in a bid to make their rivalry more intense.

The expectations are high from this encounter, especially considering that the last meeting between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley before their upcoming WWE Championship match was quite underwhelming.

We are likely to see the two former Shield brethren engage in a war of words and it would be naïve of us to rule out a potential brawl. We could see Rollins brag about his master plan while Reigns might want to justify his actions from last week by arguing that he wants to prove that he can defend his titles without any help.

This is one of the most exciting and well-balanced feuds ahead of Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins has never lost a title match against Roman Reigns and the latter is currently the most dominant superstar in the entire company.

It will be interesting to see who will have the last laugh in the final showdown between the two stars on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Edited by Kaushik Das