WWE SmackDown Season Premiere Preview: Roman Reigns to put his title on the line, 5-time World Champion set to return (October 16, 2020)

After an interesting two-day WWE Draft event, we are all set for WWE's season premiere with this week’s episode of SmackDown. From significant returns to exciting title matches, WWE have an interesting show lined up for fans tonight. This week, we will see Roman Reigns back in action while the popular WWE stable New Day will appear for their last match together on SmackDown.

The match card for tonight’s episode of SmackDown looks bittersweet, but we are bound to see the beginning of a few interesting rivalries and alliances. Kevin Owens is back on SmackDown, and we could see him reunite with Sami Zayn. After his encounter with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, who knows if KO’s gimmick has also undergone a few changes.

In this article, we will take a look at a few things that can transpire on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns puts his Universal Championship on the line at SmackDown

Roman Reigns has to defend his title tonight

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to put his Universal Championship on the line tonight at SmackDown. He will defend his gold against the former champion, Braun Strowman, as the two will lock horns in a singles match this week. Although it seems highly unlikely that Reigns will lose his title tonight, this match still looks quite interesting on paper.

Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns in the last minute when the latter couldn’t appear for his WrestleMania match. This led to The Monster Among Men becoming the Universal Champion. Following a rather underwhelming run with the title on SmackDown, Strowman lost his title to The Fiend at SummerSlam – the match that also marked the return of Roman Reigns.

A week later, Reigns successfully defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match to win the title. His alliance with Paul Heyman saw him pull off a deceptive plan that allowed him to get his hands on the gold. He will now once again face Strowman in a title match on SmackDown, but there can still be a surprise or two planned for this match.

We could see Keith Lee make an appearance and cost Strowman his title opportunity as the two Superstars are currently involved in a feud. There's also the possibility of Jey Uso attacking Reigns after the match as the two are currently involved in a title rivalry on the Blue brand. It will be interesting to see what WWE have planned for this particular encounter.