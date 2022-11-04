WWE SmackDown spoilers for tonight's episode (November 4, 2022)

The November 4 edition of WWE SmackDown has already been taped in St. Louis, Missouri in preparation for the upcoming Crown Jewel event this Saturday. Although stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns weren't present, the episode still delivered interesting results.

Three matches have already been announced for WWE SmackDown. In a No Disqualification match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville, the former scored the victory after she performed ObLIVion on a pile of chairs.

A singles match between LA Knight and Ricochet also occurred. The latter is known to be dating ring announcer Samantha Irvin, which was used in a segment for tonight's episode after Knight was seen flirting with her before the match. Despite Ricochet's best efforts, LA took the win.

For the main event, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

Before his Crown Jewel match, Braun Strowman defeated five wrestlers chosen by MVP in a handicap match. Strowman also made sure to send a message to Omos after delivering a powerbomb to MVP five times.

Shayna Baszler was also in action for tonight's WWE SmackDown accompanied by WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The former NXT Women's Champion successfully defeated Natalya, who reportedly suffered a busted nose after the match from a knee strike.

Finally, a segment involving The Usos happened. The current Undisputed Tag Team Champions claimed that after retaining their titles at the Saudi Arabia event, they will be crowned the longest-reigning tag champions in WWE history. This prompted the current longest-reigning tag champion, The New Day, to come out.

After words were exchanged, the two groups brawled inside the ring. They were later joined by Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes, the current number one contenders for the tag team titlea. Still, it was The Bloodline who stood tall after Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa provided assistance.

Which WWE SmackDown Superstars are present for Crown Jewel 2022?

The upcoming Saudia Arabia event already has eight matches prepared. Four of those came from RAW, while the other four came from the blue brand. However, another appearance by a WWE SmackDown Superstar has been announced.

The main event will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Usos will also be in action, where they will defend their own titles against The Brawling Brutes.

Another exciting match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross is scheduled to take place inside a steel cage. Braun Strowman and Omos face each other in a singles match.

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt was also announced to be present at Crown Jewel despite not having a match in place for the show.

It will be interesting to see how tonight's WWE SmackDown will play out, especially now that a major event is going to take place a day later.

