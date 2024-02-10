WWE SmackDown star to challenge Cody Rhodes to a match due to legitimate Royal Rumble botch? Exploring potential angle

Royal Rumble 2024 was over two weeks ago, but Cody Rhodes' victory is still fresh in the WWE Universe's mind. The American Nightmare became the first superstar in 26 years to win the Rumble back-to-back.

A noteworthy achievement that no one can deny him. That is, except for one SmackDown superstar who will be feeling hard done by, considering he was involved in a major botch at the premium live event.

The SmackDown superstar is none other than Latino World Order's Carlito. The Caribbean Bad Apple does have his handful with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma, but it's unlikely he has forgotten what happened at the Royal Rumble. After all, he was never actually eliminated from the match.

One member from the WWE Universe revealed the major botch on TikTok, pointing out that Carlito never really went over the top rope, so his elimination should have never counted.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see the former United States Champion perhaps challenge Cody Rhodes in the near future, with the spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 on the line.

It certainly would make for an interesting storyline, especially now that we are full-throttle on the Road to WrestleMania. While everyone will be enamored with Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reignss storyline, it is unlikely that the two "part-timers" will always be available for a SmackDown appearance.

So, having one of RAW's megastars make an appearance for a match with everything on the line one Friday night would certainly keep the fans engaged.

Of course, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling if WWE will even acknowledge the mistake. Nevertheless, it would be a fun match to see.

Cody Rhodes was involved in a match after SmackDown went off the air

Last night's episode of SmackDown had some incredible matches. From Drew McIntyre taking on AJ Styles to Randy Orton facing off with Sami Zayn. However, after the episode went off the air, the fans in attendance at Spectrum Center Charlotte were treated to a dark match featuring Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare came out to take on The Bloodline's Enforcer and Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa. It was a close encounter that nearly saw Rhodes taken down by the Samoan Spike.

Fortunately, he was able to avoid the attack in the last minute, reversing into a Cross Rhodes and then pinning him for the victory.

This was perhaps just a glimpse of what is to come in the future. After all, following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Bloodline is officially at war with Cody Rhodes.

This was perhaps just a glimpse of what is to come in the future. After all, following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Bloodline is officially at war with Cody Rhodes.