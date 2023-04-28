WWE SmackDown star says he really dislikes dogs

WWE stars risk the wrath of social media every time they post a controversial tweet. Stu Bennett, better known to fans as Wade Barrett, has no problem voicing his opinion every Friday night as a SmackDown commentator. On Twitter, he appears to be just as opinionated about something non-wrestling related: his strong dislike of dogs.

Barrett worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor between 2007 and 2016. The 42-year-old captured several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship five times. The 2015 King of the Ring winner has commentated alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown since 2022.

Writing on Twitter, Barrett provided no context as he named dogs on a complete list of things he dislikes:

Stu Bennett @StuBennett A complete list of things I really don’t like:



WWE referee Jessika Carr was among those who noticed the blue brand announcer's tweet. She wrote, "Omg," along with a GIF stating, "I've never been so disappointed in you before."

Barrett responded by referencing Carr's officiating in Xavier Woods' win over LA Knight on the April 14 episode of SmackDown:

Carr failed to spot that Woods picked up the victory by holding Knight's tights. Barrett, who generally favors villainous superstars, was unhappy that the babyface New Day member won the match by cheating.

Wade Barrett once pitched a WWE idea involving a dog

In 2015, fans were ready to embrace Wade Barrett as a babyface due to his popularity as the Bad News Barrett character.

Barrett revealed in a 2016 interview with Gorilla Position that he wanted to form a fan-favorite tag team with fellow English wrestler Neville. He even pitched for them to be accompanied to the ring by a Whippet, a British breed of dog similar to a greyhound:

"I'm obviously a huge British Bulldogs fan, so I kinda wanted to reference that," Barrett said. "With me and Neville both being two northern lads, I thought, well, we can't really be The Bulldogs again, we're not gonna walk down with a bulldog, how's about a Whippet on a piece of string? That was my plan. It would be me and Neville running out in flat caps, two northern lads with a Whippet on a piece of string."

After pitching the idea to WWE's higher-ups, Barrett ended up being booked in several matches against R-Truth:

"The crowd would have gone bananas, but they turned it down and put me in a Toys "R" Us plastic crown and made me lose to R-Truth every night with a Toilet Plunger on a Pole match or whatever that was!"

Barrett has not wrestled since leaving WWE in 2016. However, he is open to returning to the ring one day if the right opportunity presents itself.

