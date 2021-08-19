WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam - 5 Possible surprises- New trio formed, John Cena assaulted by a demonic entity 

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam is scheduled to air in some time and we couldn't be any more hyped. It is not necessarily going to just be a good show, but an exceptional one if you consider what's scheduled to happen right after that!

CM Punk's reported return to wrestling happens on AEW Rampage and let's just say that it's not really a well-kept secret. How does WWE SmackDown excite fans when they know something that industry-changing will happen right after?

The key is to book a surprise, or five, on WWE SmackDown. None of these surprises are likely to overshadow CM Punk's return, but at least fans will be buzzing about two shows and not just one.

Maybe WWE SmackDown needs a kick in the rear end from Rampage every week to ramp up the excitement level on the show.

#5 Demon Balor returns on WWE SmackDown and destroys John Cena

5 years ago today, The Architect@WWERollins came face to face with The Demon King @FinnBalor on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/ng9b5iCZVs — Eddie | Fan account (@_Rollins_Utd) August 15, 2021

We saw how Roman Reigns and The Usos destroyed Finn Balor on WWE SmackDown. Could Balor return, not as himself, but as The Demon King to take the fight to all three men? We know that he operates at a different level when he adopts the demonic persona!

ADMIT IT YOU MISS THE DEMON KING FINN BALOR #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/VM3LvdPc1n — HEEL🦌🏆 (@HOLLYWODHUNKSZN) April 9, 2021

Only this time he could also attack John Cena, establishing himself as a tweener. We know that he has a bone to pick not just with Roman Reigns, but also with the man who cost him a chance at the title that Roman Reigns holds. And his name is Johnnnnn Cenaaaaa!

Could the most likely main event at WWE SummerSlam be changed with yet another WWE SmackDown star being added to the mix? The possibilities are endless, if WWE SmackDown, to borrow a phrase, decides to go 'All Out'!

