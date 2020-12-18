WWE SmackDown before TLC Preview: Roman Reigns’ final shot at Kevin Owens, possible title change? (Dec 18th, 2020)

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before the TLC pay-per-view. As of this writing, two titles from the Blue brand will be on the line at the upcoming event. Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens whereas Sasha Banks will look to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella.

WWE SmackDown have reserved the Tag Team Championship match for tonight as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are set to challenge The Street Profits. As has been the norm lately, very little has been revealed about the show this week. However, it is the final show before the pay-per-view which means that there will be a lot of exciting turn of events awaiting us tonight.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Force my hand...

and I will make sure you understand...

who I am...



The Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table.

The Best of the Best.

The Provider.

The Protector.

The Gentleman.

The Giver.

The Taker.



Give the family my love. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 12, 2020

#1 Roman Reigns hits back at Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns needs a backup

The feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has developed into an intense rivalry over the last few weeks. Unlike the previous storylines involving The Tribal Chief, KO decided to take the fight to Reigns. He called out the Universal Champion for his hypocrisy as he extensively discusses family values during his promos but leaves no chance to humiliate his cousin Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, we saw Kevin Owens address his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at TLC for the Universal Championship. It was confirmed that their match would include Tables, Ladders, and Chairs during the bout. This segment on WWE SmackDown also saw Jey Uso running an interference as he tried to attack KO.

BRING IT ON — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 5, 2020

However, Owens was successful in turning things around and ended up brutalizing Jey Uso with a steel chair inside the ring. Roman Reigns decided to walk out and was possibly going to interfere in this exchange, but Paul Heyman advised him otherwise. As a result, Reigns left Jey Uso at the mercy of Owens on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight, we might see Reigns take a final shot at Kevin Owens ahead of their battle scheduled for TLC. As Heyman implied, Reigns pulls the strings backstage on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for his challenger and if Jey Uso will have a significant role in that plan.