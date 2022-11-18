WWE SmackDown: Which former Universal Champion is set to return on tonight's episode?

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The show will feature first-round matches for the SmackDown World Cup Tournament as well as a matchup between Shotzi and Shayna Baszler. Moreover, the show is likely to feature something big for the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

According to reports, Kevin Owens is set to appear on SmackDown tonight. It is uncertain if the former Universal Champion will wrestle, given the fact that he’s dealing with an MCL injury, or appear in some other capacity. Owens’ last appearance on the blue brand transpired on September 30, 2022, when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano against The Alpha Academy and Austin Theory.

For those not in the know, The Prizefighter suffered an MCL tear at the WWE Sunday Night Stunner house show in Madison, Wisconsin on November 13, 2022. Despite the injury, KO is reportedly pushing for in-ring clearance from WWE doctors ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. He was primed for a top spot in the Men’s WarGames match before his injury.

The former United States Champion’s in-ring return remains uncertain at the moment. Triple H was looking to add KO to the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, making him the fifth member of the team of Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn).

WWE SmackDown preview for November 18, 2022

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown will see the continuation of the SmackDown World Cup. Sami Zayn versus Butch and Mustafa Ali versus Ricochet will be the first-round matchups this week. Plus, Shotzi will look to silence Shayna Baszler two weeks before the tank rider’s big Title match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE has, so far, confirmed four matches for the November 26th Premium Live Event. The company is yet to reveal the complete list of participants for the Men and Women’s WarGames matches. The buildup is likely to continue on the blue brand tonight.

Who will thrive, who will fall? Tune into WWE SmackDown tonight to find out more!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes