WWE SmackDown: Why is Twitter demanding a first-ever WrestleMania match between Michael Cole and RAW Superstar?

WWE SmackDown commentator Michael Cole is being pushed for a WrestleMania 39 fight against a superstar from RAW. Fans on social media went into a frenzy requesting the bout after Cole went into a rant about Judgment Day member Dominik.

On the latest blue brand proceedings, Dominik Mysterio was in action against Santos Escobar. He won the bout after capitalizing on an interference from Rhea Ripley. To rub salt in the wounds of the luchador, he took Rey Mysterio's mask and tore it in front of him while Michael Cole yelled at the superstar from the commentary desk.

Twitter has now gone berzerk in their requests for Michael Cole's wrestling return at WrestleMania 39. Such a reception for the WWE SmackDown commentator stems from his disgust towards Dominik Mysterio.

A master of wordplay, Cole berated Dom for his actions before asking Rey Mysterio, who had arrived on the scene, to hit his son for his offenses. This led to fans asking for a match between the commentator and the youngster.

denzel @heeldenzel we need michael cole vs. dominik at wrestlemania. #RoyalRumble we need michael cole vs. dominik at wrestlemania. #RoyalRumble

Chris Mattingly @cmattingly97 Michael Cole vs Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 🤣 Michael Cole vs Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 🤣

Wrestling All Day @WADPodcast_



#WWECrownJewel Michael Cole vs Dominik Mysterio for Wrestlemania 39 please. Michael Cole vs Dominik Mysterio for Wrestlemania 39 please. #WWECrownJewel

The real-life Sean Michael Coulthard has been a mainstay of WWE since the Attitude Era. He joined as a backstage interviewer in 1997 before taking to the commentary table alongside Jerry 'The King' Lawler and Jim Ross. Over the years, Michael Cole has given countless memorable moments and even feuded with numerous superstars.

How did Twitter react to Michael Cole's rant on WWE SmackDown?

Cole is known for speaking his mind about heel wrestlers. He previously chastised Bayley with his scathing words. The Damage CTRL leader fired back, only to lead to some hilarious 'Ding Dong' moments.

Now it seems like the commentator has picked Dominik Mysterio as his target. Fans reacted to the segment, and many believed that Cole's hatred for Dom was oozing.

Check out some tweets after the recent WWE SmackDown proceedings.

maddi 🌸 ceo of cruisers @daftymoxley leave michael cole alone in a room with dominick and dom is DONE leave michael cole alone in a room with dominick and dom is DONE

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra #Smackdown Michael Cole is the #1 hater of Dom and I love it Michael Cole is the #1 hater of Dom and I love it 💀💀 #Smackdown

The American Sacrifice @54Monstro



Michael Cole’s commentary calls on Dominik Mysterio reminds me of Tony Schiavone’s commentary calls on MJF in AEW.



Great stuff.

#Smackdown #WrestleMania I’m gonna say it again,Michael Cole’s commentary calls on Dominik Mysterio reminds me of Tony Schiavone’s commentary calls on MJF in AEW.Great stuff. I’m gonna say it again,Michael Cole’s commentary calls on Dominik Mysterio reminds me of Tony Schiavone’s commentary calls on MJF in AEW. Great stuff.#Smackdown #WrestleMania

Gregthecowboysfan @EttenGregory Lol Michael Cole channeling his inner Jim Ross when talking about Dom Lol Michael Cole channeling his inner Jim Ross when talking about Dom 😂

Randybnubz @Randybnubz11

#SmackDown Michael Cole when he sees Dominik Mysterio simply existing: Michael Cole when he sees Dominik Mysterio simply existing:#SmackDown https://t.co/0LZRl3XCe3

Cole has fought at WrestleMania before. His match against Jerry Lawler in 2011 had Stone Cold acting as a guest referee. It ended in a Disqualification victory for Michael.

