WWE SmackDown women and their ages (from 25 to 42): How old are Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, & Ronda Rousey?

For a long time, female superstars weren't treated well in the professional wrestling business, including WWE. Female wrestlers would receive less mic time, less ring time, and less opportunity all-around.

There was also a clear age discrepency. While numerous male superstars were featured prominently in their 40s and 50s, women often had a cut off that appeared to be much younger, aside from a few glaring exceptions where the wrestlers' ages were used as gags.

Many hoped that with the Women's Evolution, this practice would change. In many ways, it seems to have improved tremendously. Still, there are signs that WWE may only be interested in signing younger talent moving forward. According to reports, there was an edict stating that new women being signed should generally be 25 years of age or younger. The policy change also affected male talent.

There's been no confirmation from WWE regarding the new policy and there has been a big shakeup in management since those reports came out. With Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the helm, it remains a mystery if the same rumored policy will apply moving forward. Regardless, the age of the superstars is often on the fans' minds.

In this article, we'll break down the ages of fifteen female superstars assigned to Friday Night SmackDown. This will include Sasha Banks and Naomi, who are still currently listed as SmackDown stars despite their status in the company in question. Some of the talented superstars' ages may surprise fans.

Below is a breakdown of the SmackDown female superstars' ages.

#4. WWE SmackDown women aged 25-29

Of the fifteen female superstars assigned to SmackDown, none are younger than 25. Four of the wrestlers on the brand are between the ages of 25 and 29 years old.

Maxxine Dupri - 25

Aliyah - 27

Liv Morgan - 28

Sonya Deville 28

The youngest female talent on the blue brand is Maxxine Dupri. She's new to the brand, having only debuted weeks ago, aligning herself with Maximum Male Models. She is yet to have a match on SmackDown. The former NXT star is just 25 years old.

Other women featured on this portion of the list include Aliyah, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville, who are all active in-ring superstars. Liv Morgan is the SmackDown Women's Champion while both Aliyah and Sonya are part of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#3. WWE SmackDown women aged 30-34

The age bracket with the most female stars on SmackDown is 30-34. In total, seven out of the fifteen women assigned to the blue brand are aged in this range.

Sasha Banks - 30

Shotzi - 30

Raquel Rodriguez - 31

Scarlett - 31

Lacey Evans - 32

Naomi - 34

Xia Li - 34

It is often said that a star doesn't even reach their prime until they're in their mid-30s, so all seven women have plenty of room to grow and evolve moving forward. The list of seven includes top names in the industry and former champions such as Sasha Banks and Naomi.

This group also contains stars newer to the main roster or still attempting to find their footing on SmackDown such as Xia Li, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez. Scarlett recently returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross.

#2. WWE SmackDown women aged 35-39

The final two portions of this list are much shorter than the prior ones. Only two female superstars on Friday Night SmackDown are between the ages of 35 and 40.

Ronda Rousey - 35

Charlotte Flair - 36

Both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are top stars in the company. Ronda and Charlotte have held titles on multiple occasions while also headlining major events. The two stars were even in the main event of WrestleMania together along with Becky Lynch.

Of the fifteen women assigned to SmackDown, Rousey and Flair are the only two in their mid-to-late 30s.

#1. WWE SmackDown women aged 40-42

The final age group on this list looks at female superstars in their 40s. Only two SmackDown women fit into this category, with nobody being older than 42.

Natalya - 40

Shayna Baszler - 42

Natalya is a long-tenured female superstar and a multi-time champion in the company. She's currently part of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, paired up with Sonya Deville.

Shayna Baszler is the oldest female superstar on the WWE SmackDown roster at 42 years old. While the MMA star may be older than any other female talent on the brand, she is still in tremendous shape and has a long career left ahead of her.

Baszler is the number one contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two stars will collide at WWE Clash at the Castle in Wales next month.

Fifteen women who are currently assigned to Friday Night SmackDown have ages ranging from 25 to 42 including Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair. With World Wrestling Entertainment's alleged hiring policy, more young superstars may find their way onto the list in the future, but they're all capable of making an impact.

