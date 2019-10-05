WWE Spoilers: Championships change hands at NXT UK tapings

Tonight's NXT UK was eventful!

Tonight's NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, sure were eventful - from the debut of Tom Phillips behind the commentary desk across the pond, to a major title change!

Well, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster are no longer NXT UK Tag Team Champions, as Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, also known as Gallus, won the belts at tonight's tapings.

Gallus have the gold!

You can watch the moment they won the titles below.

Gold for Gallus

I had the pleasure of chatting with Wolfgang and Mark Coffey ahead of their match at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, where Gallus were in Triple Threat action against the then-champions, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Mandrews and Webster - who emerged victorious on the night.

It was clear there was no love lost between the Scotsmen and the Welsh tag team, as I asked which one they'd rather be stuck in a lift with.

Mark: If I could be stuck in a lift with any of them, I would choose Flash Morgan Webster, and he wouldn't get out the other end.

Wolfgang: On the other hand, there's a chance we'll get into trouble if we leave Flash lying in an elevator, so I'll say Mark Andrews because maybe he'll have a guitar on him and he can play a tune. If not we will leave him lying in an elevator, too.

Meanwhile, the third member of Gallus, Joe Coffey, joined us recently for Episode 10 of Dropkick DiSKussions, where he told me his complete focus is on WALTER and the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

Joe Coffey also told me how the name "Gallus" came about.

No, no, the three of us put our heads together. I can't remember what we were initially throwing about but we were just trying to think of something that would suit us. I can't even remember who said it, but the three of us all agreed on Gallus.

It's a great word. It suits us down to the ground, do you know what I mean? You're bold, confident, cocky. For that, through our group and what we're about as a firm, there's no better word. For all three of us, being from Glasgow, there's no better word. It's a custom-made glove.

You can read the entire interview with Joe Coffey here, or with Mark and Wolfgang here.

