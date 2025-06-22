WWE star to align with Roman Reigns despite the past abusive relationship between them? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns did not treat people kindly during his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, a lot has changed since then, with the OTC now at a numerical disadvantage against Seth Rollins and his faction. While he may not have many allies in the back, there is still a name Reigns can depend on to take on Rollins' group.

Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline shortly after winning the Universal Championship in 2020, with the first member of his dominant faction being Jey Uso. However, Jey joined the group against his will and had a pretty abusive relationship with Reigns for a long time. While the former World Heavyweight Champion did part ways with the OTC, they had a brief reunion last year to take on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Things have changed a lot in the meantime, with Roman Reigns now at odds with Seth Rollins, who is backed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and has the guidance of Paul Heyman. The OTC will need a group of his own to take on the heel faction, for which he could convince Jey Uso to align with him once again. Jey also has unfinished business with Rollins and Co. and could reunite with his cousin if the latter apologizes for his past actions.

Fans loved the brief OG Bloodline reunion last year, and WWE has a chance to run the story once again. Many also had issues with Reigns not apologizing to Jey Uso, and this could be the perfect opportunity to give fans what they want.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso achieved a lot of success together in WWE

Roman Reigns formed one of the most dominating factions in WWE history as The Bloodline once held both sets of tag team titles. The OTC himself had a historic world title reign, while The Usos also broke records with their tag team title run.

However, things went downhill after Jimmy and Jey lost the tag titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The Usos soon turned on their cousin and left the faction. While Jimmy returned to The Bloodline after a few months, Jey moved to RAW and became a singles star.

Expand Tweet

While Jey Uso has had a pretty solid run as a singles star, an argument can be made that he was more dominant with Roman Reigns by his side. Now with both men at odds with Seth Rollins and his faction, maybe it's time they once again join forces.

