25-year-old WWE star comments on getting his old ring name back under Triple H's regime 

WWE Superstar Austin Theory has shared his thoughts about Triple H and the company's decision to give him his old in-ring name.

During Vince McMahon's time as WWE Chairman, the former United States Champion's ring name was oddly changed from Austin Theory to just Theory. However, recent reports suggesting that Triple H would give the young star his original ring name back have seemingly been confirmed by the upstart.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank contract holder said he was not fazed by the company's decision to alter his ring name.

"I love Theory. To me, Austin was always the throw-on, my first name. Theory is what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. Theory. It’s all we need." (H/T EWrestling News)

As Mr. Money In The Bank, Austin Theory has a guaranteed world championship match at the time and place of his choosing. Fans will have to wait and see if the 25-year-old will attempt to cash in his contract at Clash at the Castle.

Austin Theory believes he has everything to succeed in Triple H's WWE

Under the leadership of Vince McMahon, the upstart was seemingly handpicked to be the next major star of WWE. However, with the 77-year-old now retired, many have questioned Theory's potential career trajectory in the promotion.

Continuing his conversation with SHAK Wrestling, Theory noted that he had the necessary skills to succeed in WWE, regardless of backstage management.

"I've always made sure that I've every box checked, whether it's the look, it's the in-ring skills or the mic skills. But I do feel like, and everybody sees that, over time in most situations I've got to see my character in, it's caused my character's growth, I think." (H/T Sportskeeda)

2022 has undoubtedly been a stellar year for Theory, as he won the United States Championship and also secured the Money In The Bank contract. It will be interesting to see what's next for him under the Triple H-led creative team.

Do you think Austin Theory will successfully cash in his Money In The Bank contract? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

