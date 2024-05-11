WWE star Cody Rhodes featured in a popular TV show along with his real-life wrestling rival: Who was it?

Cody Rhodes is a man of a variety of skills in front of the camera. Whether it's inside the squared circle or outside, The American Nightmare knows how to portray a character that resonates with the theme.

As of writing this, The American Nightmare currently plays a babyface on WWE TV, and he is good! Fans are rallying behind him, cheering him on, and he is connecting with the fans during every live show and otherwise, across borders. Interestingly, the WWE camera isn't the only place he shines! There was a time when The American Nightmare featured in a TV-series, that too with his former WWE rival and AEW friend, Stephen Amell.

It so happens that Cody Rhodes made a guest appearance in the series 'Arrow' during the fifth season's episode 'A Matter of Trust.' He played the role of a drug dealer who turned into a metahuman named Derek Sampson. His character's choice of drug was named 'Stardust' to pay homage to Rhodes' former in-ring character. His character appeared in five episodes in season seven as well.

Stephen Amell and Cody Rhodes had a storyline in WWE as well in 2015. Amell had a brief rivalry with Stardust and wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2015. Amell teamed up with Neville and Stardust tagged with King Barrett for the match where Amell and Neville emerged victorious. During this rivalry, Stardust's finisher was renamed 'The Queen's Crossbow' to pay homage to Stephen Amell's character's name in Arrow: Oliver Queen.

In AEW, Amell made an appearance on the February 29th, 2020 episode of AEW Revolution where he accompanied Rhodes and the Nightmare family against MJF.

Cody Rhodes' second title defense has been confirmed

The American Nightmare had his first title defense against AJ Styles at Backlash 2024, and successfully retained the title. Rhodes wants to be a fighting champion and is ready for his next challenger.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes was introduced to his next challenger by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. As of this writing, Rhodes will battle United States Champion Logan Paul at King and Queen of The Ring 2024 at Saudi Arabia.

The match is seemingly set as Champion vs. Champion, but the exact stakes are yet to be revealed by the Stamford-based promotion. Rhodes seems to have hinted that it will be a Winner Takes All match stipulation.

