WWE star to feud with Kevin Owens after 930+ days? Analyzing why it has been a long time coming

Kevin Owens was traded to WWE SmackDown for Jey Uso two weeks ago. The former Universal Champion arrived on the blue brand, and immediately took out Dominik Mysterio. It seems WWE might’ve teased the Prizefighter’s next feud on the blue brand tonight.

Kevin Owens had a surprise interaction with Logan Paul on SmackDown tonight. The Maverick ran into The Prizefighter after jumping his Crown Jewel 2023 opponent Rey Mysterio. For those unaware, Logan and Rey will collide for the United States Championship next week in Saudi Arabia.

It’s been more than 930 days since KO and Logan Paul shared the same space in WWE. Their infamous encounter took place at WrestleMania 37 Night 2. The Prizefighter defeated Sami Zayn, who had Paul as his guest of honor.

Logan turned his back on Sami after the match. The Social Media Megastar then proceeded to raise Kevin Owens’ hand following his angle with Sami Zayn. The segment ended with the former Universal Champion taking out the 28-year-old star with a stunner.

From a storyline perspective, WWE could use KO's post-match assault on Logan from WrestleMania 37 as the basis for a feud between the top superstars. The Prizefighter is already looking for his next opponent on the blue brand, and The Maverick seems to be a good fit.

Following his brief interaction with Logan Paul on SmackDown tonight, Owens was approached by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The trio exchanged words before KO took them both out with a punch to the face.

Kevin Owens to feud with Logan Paul for the United States Title? Looking at the possibility

Logan Paul will take on Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The match was made official after the Hall of Famer accepted The Maverick’s challenge during their segment last week on SmackDown.

It is possible that Logan Paul could win the title at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The win will probably make him exclusive to SmackDown, because of the U.S. title’s exclusivity to the blue brand.

Logan can then potentially enter into a United States Championship program with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if that’s the direction WWE will go with after Crown Jewel 2023.

